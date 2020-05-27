Bosnia and Herzegovina reports 10 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths over the past 24 hours

Bosnia’s health authorities reported 10 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, over the past 24 hours. Of this number, seven are from the Republic of Srpska entity and three from the Federation entity.

The Republic of Srpska tested 213 samples for Covid-19, of which seven came back positive – four men and three women.

The Republic of Srpska also recorded three fatalities over the past 24 hours, all three were men who suffered from multiple chronic diseases.

The FBiH entity recorded three new cases after testing 339 samples, Zlatan Perišić from the FBiH Health Ministry said, adding that it is normal to continue to have new sporadic cases, and warned that the second wave of Covid-19 is very likely.

“That is why we insist on caution and personal protective measures and we will continue to monitor the situation in the future,” Perišić said.

As of today, the country’s total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,416, of which 1,721 have recovered and 149 had died, the state Civil Affairs Ministry said.

