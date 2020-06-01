Bosnia opened its borders to Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro

Bosnia and Herzegovina has opened its borders with Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro on Monday, but only citizens of those three countries can cross them freely while citizens of other countries can only do so if they are on business trips.

Businesspersons from countries other than Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro have to present documentation proving they were invited by a legal entity within the country, as well as a negative coronavirus test, taken within the past 48 hours.

The decision on the temporary closure of border crossings in air traffic for passengers, which prohibits landing and taking off from airports across Bosnia, was lifted as of June 1 and the same rules apply for foreigners.

The country had introduced a series of measures to contain the coronavirus in March, and closing borders was among them.

Source: N1