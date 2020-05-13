Bosnia’s Covid-19 curve continues to flatten with 24 new cases and 2 more deaths

BiH’s health authorities reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 and 2 more virus-related fatalities over the past 24 hours.

The Republic of Srpska Health ministry said they tested a total of 550 new samples and that 23 came back positive – nine patients are male and 14 female.

According to the Health Ministry, this entity has so far confirmed 1,168 cases of Covid-19, from which 79 people have died and have 511 recovered.

They added that 19,108 people have been tested for the new coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.

When it comes to the Federation of Bosnia, 653 samples were tested and only 1 came back positive.

So far, this entity tested 24,668 people form the new coronavirus, Health Ministry said.

So far, 703 patients have recovered from the disease and 37 had died.

Three more fatalities have been reported in the country – two are from the Republic of Srpska and one from FBiH. The Banja Luka Clinical Centre said the two patients were in their 80 and suffered from pre-existing, chronic conditions.

According to Bosnia’s Civil Affairs Ministry, a total of 2,181 cases have been confirmed to date in the country, of which 1,228 recovered and 120 had died. The Ministry added that the country’s health authorities have tested 44,380 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: N1