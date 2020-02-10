Botsan-Kharchenko: We Must Not Allow Forgery of History

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said today that in the year marking the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, efforts to revise history must be redoubled and tripled.

– This year we have a sense of increased responsibility, first of all, because there are always many tasks here in Serbia, lots of plans to develop our bilateral cooperation, but this year is the 75th anniversary of the great victory in World War II and we must redouble and triple our efforts to prevent counterfeiting history and preservation of the memory of the dead – saidBotsan-Kharchenko, who on the occasion of Russia’s Diplomacy Day paid tribute and laid a wreath on the tomb of Russian diplomat Nicholas Hartwig.

Botsan-Kharchenko stressed that Russia and Serbia have “joint efforts and joint action plans in this regard,” Sputnik reports.

Honored Nicholas Hartwig is considered one of the most important Russian diplomats in the Balkans in the early 20th century.

He played a major role in forming the Balkan Alliance against Turkey, which brought freedom to the Balkan peoples after centuries of slavery under the Turkish Empire.

