Laying wreaths on the Memorial to fallen Serb defenders of Brčko, marked today the commemoration of the Republic of Srpska Day in that city, attended by Serb Presidency Member Milorad Dodik and Republic of Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković.

After laying the wreaths, the celebration of Republic Day in Brčko will continue with the official reception of the guests at the hotel “Jelena”.

