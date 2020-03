Mount Romanija is located in the eastern part of the Republic of Srpska, about 10 kilometres east of Sarajevo, and the highest point of the mountain is Great Lupoglav with an altitude of 1652 metres.

On the western side of Romanija, above the village Mokro in Pale municipality ,is the location of the famous Red Rocks, whose beauty enchants even during the winter months.

In literal translation, Romanija means ”the land of the Romans“, and is also known as ”Hajdučka Gora“.

