Brnabić: We Are Stronger Together – Serbia and Srpska Are One Team

The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, said that Serbia is constantly with Srpska in good and difficult times, as well as in the realization of numerous projects.

– It’s the same today. In every part of Srpska, citizens see the support of Serbia’s help, they see that when Serbia grows stronger, Srpska certainly grows stronger – Branabić pointed out and added that Serbia and Srpska are stronger together and act as one team.

The Prime Minister of Serbia also conveyed the greetings of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and thanked the officials of Srpska for the cooperation so far.

– We are stronger together. We will be together in the future – said Brnabić at the opening of the House of Culture in Nova Topola.

