Businessmen Informed VIšković That There Were No Layoffs

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković spoke today with managements of many companies in Srpska who informed him that there were no layoffs, that some of them had the need for additional workers, and that the organization of production process has been adapted to recommendations and protection measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Managers of the “Mlijekoprodukt”, of Kozarska Dubica, and the “Pađeni” dairy, of Bileća, have informed Višković that the organization of production has been adapted to recommendations and protection measures, that the production process and sale of products are unfolding without any hindrance, that there were no layoffs and that they had the need for additional workers.

Višković also spoke by phone with representatives of the “Mreža-netvork”, of Derventa, “Mega drvo”, “Sava” and “Spektar drink” of Bijeljina, “Hamdo Group,” of Sokolac, and the “Bema” of Banjaluka.

“We discussed the current situation regarding the production process, cooperation with clients, suppliers and subcontractors and conditions in which the production is unfolding. It was said that there were no layoffs in these companies, that measures are respected and protective equipment is used during the production,” says a press release from the Republika Srpska Government’s Public Relations Office.

Director of the Banjaluka Bema Marinko Umičević informed Višković that 100 vacancies have been advertised and that the company hired 10 people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Višković also spoke with Mayors of Trebinje, Prijedor and East Sarajevo, Mirko Ćurić, Milenko Đaković, and LJubiša Ćosić, respectively.

The Republika Srpska Prime Minister maintains regular contacts with managements of local communities and companies with a view to overcoming the current situation caused by the coronavirus as soon as possible.

