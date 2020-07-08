Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Srpska donated 50,000 KM to the Association “Mrvice”

Cabinet of the Prime Minister of Srpska donated 50,000 KM to the...

A meeting between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, and representatives of the Association of Parents of Prematurely Born Children in Srpska “Mrvice” was held in Banja Luka.

Danka Mirajnić, the president of the Association “Mrvice”, said that the Cabinet of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska donated 50,000 KM to this association.

She also pointed out that the Cabinet of the President of Srpska donated significant funds as a sign of support for the Association.

Today’s meeting was also attended by the head of the Clinic for Children’s Diseases of the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, Vladimir Mirošljević, and the specialist ophthalmologist Vesna Ljubojević.

