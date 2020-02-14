Celebrating Veterans Day and Remembering the First Serbian Uprising

Today, Višegrad will mark 216 years since the First Serbian Uprising and Veterans Day of the Republic of Srpska in memory of the 23,184 members of the Republic of Srpska Army who gave their lives in the defense and patriotic war.

The commemoration program, which will be attended by Minister of Labor and Disabled Veterans of Srpska Duško Milunović, will start at 10.30 am, when service will be served at the Dobrun monastery, and then wreaths will be laid at the monument to Karađorđe.

A memorial service is planned at 12.00, which will be served in Visegrad at the central monument to the fallen soldiers of the Republic of Srpska Army and laying wreaths, and at 12.15 a.m. an address by officials.

The Day of the Veterans Organization of the Republic of Srpska and the Day of Fighters of Srpska will also be celebrated in Banja Luka, Bijeljina, Prijedor, Kozarska Dubica and other cities of Srpska.

The first Serbian uprising was erected on 15 February 1804 in Orašac, with the participation of the village population and the Serbian army, which had 25,000 soldiers, in addition to the Hajduk troops.

In the defense-patriotic war from 1992 to 1995, 215,671 members of the Army of the Republic of Srpska were engaged, and 23,184 laid down their lives for Srpska.

The organizer of the celebration of the Day of the Fighters of Srpska and the First Serbian Uprising is the Committee of the Government of the Republic of Srpska for nurturing the tradition of liberation wars.

TST