Chinese citizens donate 12,000 surgical masks to Public Health Institute of Republika Srpska

Public Health Institute of Republika Srpska received a donation of 12,000 surgical masks from representatives of Chinese citizens living and working in Bosnia for over 10 years, Srna news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the Institute, Chinese representative Xiaoxin Siniša Xu said they feel like true Bosnian citizens and that they feel they should help their fellow citizens.

“The donation of 12,000 masks is of great significance for the institute because they will be distributed among health and other institutions that need them,” the Institute said.

They added that representatives of Chinese citizens handed the same donation to health authorities to town of Tuzla as well as Brcko District.

