Chinese Embassy Requests MFA to Withdraw Statement on Human Rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

The Chinese Embassy in BiH has sent a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Bisera Turković, due to BiH’s accession to the statement on human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and expressed concern over such BiH’s move.

The letter from the Chinese Embassy points out that BiH, as a co-signatory of this statement, seriously undermines the political mutual interest, which adversely affects the cooperation between the two countries, thus asks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers to take immediate measures to withdraw it.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and BiH, on the occasion of which the leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulatory notes, while the foreign ministers confirmed friendly bilateral cooperation in a telephone conversation, showing a willingness to help each other fight the Covid-19 pandemic”, pointed out the Chinese Embassy in BiH.

The letter reminds the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the good cooperation and mutual respect of partnership relations between the two countries.

Yesterday, the Serb BiH Presidency member, Milorad Dodik, strongly condemned the uncoordinated and arbitrary BiH’s accession to the statement on human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, which was proposed by Great Britain.

“The Presidency of BiH did not review the situation in the mentioned Chinese regions, nor did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers request an official position from the only institution that creates BiH foreign policy, i.e. the Presidency,” the Office of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency stated.

Dodik pointed out that the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers, Bisera Turković, continued with the practice of implementing private policy, violating agreed implementation of BiH’s foreign policy and disrupting good relations with countries that were its strategic partners.

Turković told daily news Avaz on Thursday that she would respond to the letter by the Serb member of the BiH Presidency, and that, as she said, “it is very clear that based on the strategic documents adopted by the Presidency of BiH, one could and had to join the statement.”

Turković says she does not see what is disputable to Dodik in the fact that BiH stands for the protection of human and religious rights of minorities together with the United States, Germany and other countries.

One cannot avoid the impression that Turković is trying to cover up the fact that she violated the Constitution in the rudest way and went beyond the scope of her competencies with her great story about “protection of human rights”.

In this way, she has shown not only that she does not respect the Presidency of BiH, but also her party colleague, the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Šefik Džaferović, who was not aware that BiH joined the statement and whom she has been trying to marginalize and put in her shadow ever since she assumed the position of the foreign minister in the Council of Ministers.

It is important to note that Hungary, the country that chairs the Third Committee of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, did not join the statement on human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, which was proposed by Great Britain.

