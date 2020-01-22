Chinese New Year Celebrations in Banja Luka

The Confucius Institute in Banja Luka is organizing a Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday 25 January.

The celebration will be held at the Banski Dvor starting at 6 pm. After the official program, a cocktail party is planned.

The Confucius Institute of the University of Banja Luka was inaugurated on 21 January 2018.

The main activities and activities of the Institute are Chinese language teaching, organizing training for Chinese language teachers and providing the necessary teaching aids and teaching staff, organizing Chinese language exams and verifying the qualifications of Chinese language teachers, providing consulting services and information on educational and cultural events in China, organizing activities in the field of linguistic and cultural exchange of China and Republic of Srpska.

