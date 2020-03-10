Citizens of Srpska Easier to Get Health Insurance

The Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska and the Republic of Srpska Health Insurance Fund signed today a Cooperation Protocol that facilitates the electronic exchange of information, with the aim of simplifying procedures and making it easier for citizens to acquire the property of an insured person.

The protocol was signed today in Banja Luka by Goran Maričić, director of the Republic of Srpska Tax Administration and Dejan Kusturić, director of the Republic of Srpska Health Insurance Fund.

According to the Protocol, it was agreed that the Health Insurance Fund of Srpska, based on direct access to the data of the Tax Administration of Srpska, can determine whether there is a basis for acquiring the property of the insured person, and citizens will confirm their right to health insurance by passing a certificate on the amount of taxable income from the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska.

Maričić said that this Protocol wants to meet citizens, so that they do not have to wait in lines for certificates proving their right to health insurance.

In this way, citizens will exercise their right to health insurance before formally obtaining a certificate from the Tax Administration of Republic of Srpska.

He added that in recent months there have been evident crowds in the regional units of the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska, and he will reduce them with this Protocol because the Republic of Srpska Health Insurance Fund will electronically download the information they need to determine the basis for health insurance.

