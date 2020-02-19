Civic Resistance to Land Grabbers

After taking away the flag and national anthem from the Serbs as an indigenous people, and denying Srpska, a constituent part of BiH, the right to celebrate the day of its foundation, the decision to confiscate the land represents the most totalitarian decision since the time of Bolshevik-forced nationalization and the end of World War II on European soil.

The Republic of Srpska National Assembly has enacted active civil resistance measures against the structure and decisions of the BiH Constitutional Court, which takes the land away from Srpska and the Serbs /thus annulling its own decision it has previously issued/.

The decisions of the National Assembly, passed by an absolute majority of all parties despite their differing views on internal affairs in Srpska, are the first civic disobedience measures in BiH since the end of the conflict in 1995.

It is, among other things, about a decision reading that the Serb representatives in the joint bodies of BiH are not to participate in any decision-making or passing of the law, and that the Republic of Srpska institutions are not to accept or implement decisions of the Constitutional Court that are anti-Dayton, i.e. that clearly interfere with the Dayton structure.

Without threatening anyone and demanding nothing more for Serbs and Srpska than other peoples in BiH have, the request that the Constitutional Court cease to be a political training ground and that, finally, internationals withdraw from the Constitutional Court in the country applying for EU membership – represents a democratic and libertarian act.

Serbs have played a major role in the history of the soil on which BiH lies. They have initiated uprisings against the invaders, participated in its construction, given many traders, politicians, artists, athletes – there is no historical record that does not speak of their indigenousness on this soil.

And today, they are forced to defend their basic civil, human, and therefore national rights.

How to live in a country where institutions work against you? In which you are forbidden to think and speak freely, to stand under the flags that you believe are yours, but at the same time, calling the soil you walk on someone else’s?

How to survive in a society that calls you “aggressor” against your own yard or apartment?

Therefore, the decisions made by the most important institution in the Republic of Srpska are completely normal and very balanced, but with a direct and clear message: this is not going to do anymore – we demand equal rights or we will not take part in building a society that discriminates us.

Sarajevo politicians’ reactions have been expected and seen thousands of times – accustomed to having foreign centers decided for them, Sarajevo politicians have not sat down at the table with Serbs and Croats since 1992 to agree on anything.

And why would they as they have extra help in the form of a mentor who needs to do the work for them, to get what Bosniak politicians themselves cannot. And so this has been going on for nearly 30 years.

The decision-making blockade is merely a symbolic move and a direct rebuke and reminder that without Serbs and Republic of Srpska, Dayton BiH cannot function.

What is devastating to the future of BiH is the feeling, not only among politicians but also among the people in Srpska, that the people are freer when defending themselves from constant and tedious attacks on their own way of living than when BiH institutions do their jobs.

Namely, in Sarajevo, where the vast majority of joint institutions are located, “normal functioning” means foreign political, judicial and media pressure on “aggressors”, “fascists”, “forest people”, “war criminals” and those who “hate BiH” …

Such perceived normality of BiH is unacceptable for Serbs, so they should take these assembly decisions by political Sarajevo and international centers that can influence Bosniak politics, very seriously.

It is not about separatism or “drawing borders”, but about one of the most important messages after the end of the war in 1995 – there is no coexistence without equal rights for all.

That is, BiH can no longer be built on political discrimination and media demonization of Serbs and the Republic of Srpska.

The BiH Constitutional Court has become the most important instrument in trying to “Bosnianize” Serbs the way political Sarajevo wants. Half of BiH does not want such a court.

This, therefore, is a decision defending the Constitution and law-guaranteed rights of Serbs and Srpska, and it concerns the Constitutional Court, but also the unbearable /anti-Serb/ climate in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, i.e. in the parts of the Federation controlled by Bosniaks, which leads to contested decisions.

It is not an adventure and a threat to other people’s lives and futures. On the contrary! There is no future for BiH without Serbs and Republic of Srpska.

Anyone who believes that such a future is possible and desirable, let him/her go towards it. But, without someone else’s, in this case – Serbs’ land.