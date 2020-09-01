Collegium on the date of the special session of the Parliament

Today, the Collegium of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska should determine the agenda and date of the 16th special assembly session.

The session of the Collegium is scheduled for 12:00.

The special session was requested by the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Milorad Dodik, who declared the decision on approving the conclusion of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Election Commission of BiH and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, adopted without consensus on August 27, very harmful to vital interests of Republika Srpska.