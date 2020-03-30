Companies Started Donating Money to Solidarity Fund

Companies in the Republic of Srpska have already started paying donations into the bank account of the Solidarity Fund which will be used to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republic of Srpska Finance Ministry has told Srna that “Olimpijski centar Jahorina” Pale, “Vilijams kladionice” Banjaluka, “MG Mind” Mrkonjić Grad, “Čistoća” Banjaluka, “Mrkonjić putevi” Mrkonjić Grad, “Petro projekt” Bratunac, Nova banka Banjaluka and “MVD” Bratunac donated money.

The Finance Ministry opened special bank accounts of the Solidarity Fund to mitigate consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, and legal entities and natural persons can help Srpska cope with the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak by making donations.

They can pay donations into one of the following bank accounts – NLB banka Banjaluka 562-099-81260706-37 /BAM/, Naša banka Banjaluka 554-004-00000439-72 /BAM/, Unikredit banka Banjaluka 551-790-22207349-49 /BAM/, Komercijalna banka Banjaluka 571-010-00002383-93 /BAM/, and Nova banka Banjaluka 555-090-00137261-52 /BAM/.

A foreign currency bank account BA395551101000275797 /EUR/ has been opened at Nova Banka Banjaluka.

Source: SRNA