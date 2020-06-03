Compared to the region, Republic of Srpska has the lowest percentage of laid-off workers

The Government of the Republic of Srpska paid the minimum April salary in the amount of 520 KM for workers, whose companies did not work due to the pandemic. The Tax Administration has processed requests for the payment of minimum wages, taxes and contributions for more than 24,000 workers.

It is estimated that this number should be even higher, but incomplete requirements are a problem. The Tax Administration reminds employers that the deadline for submitting the necessary documentation expires on June 10.

– We are facing certain technical problems that we have in the implementation of these requirements, and these are incomplete requirements. Communication with certain economic entities is daily, we try to solve the largest number of requests and eliminate shortcomings in order to increase the number, as well as give the opportunity to realize the largest number of workers who have the right to do so – said Goran Maričić, director of the Tax Administration of the Republic of Srpska.

Ranka Mišić, the president of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Srpska, pointed out as a fact that 25,000 people received a salary and estimated that another 35,000 of them should receive the lowest salary.

As she said, the request of the Federation of Trade Unions, and what was said to the Government of Srpska, is to further strengthen the work and appealed to the employers to finally submit requests for the payment of the lowest salary.

Mišić added that if employers have some shortcomings, they should correct them and pay salaries to workers by the end of the week, so that they do not wait for such a small amount, which is extremely important at this moment, to bridge the recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic.

– What is very important, today we asked the Government to answer whether there is that money for the payment of salaries. Their answer was that the money was provided – Mišić is clear.

Saša Trivić, president of the Union of Employers of the Republic of Srpska, emphasized that what happened in the Republic of Srpska, if we compare it with the region, we have absolutely the lowest percentage of laid-off workers, which, as he says, was a big surprise for him as an employer.

Trivić said that the problems with the lack of labor force and adequate measures of the Government have contributed to the fact that today we have more or less normal relations between workers and employers.

TST