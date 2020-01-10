Congress Limits Trump in Military Action Against Iran

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution that aims to limit US President Donald Trump’s powers to launch military action against Iran, days after ordering the assassination of Iranian elite unit commander Qassem Soleimani.

With 224 votes in favor and 194 against, largely in line with the parties, a deep split in Congress between Democrats, who accused Trump of misbehaving and voting for a resolution, and Trump’s fellow Republicans, who strongly support the president, was confirmed yesterday by Reuters.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has previously announced that the vote will be held because some members of Congress are concerned that the Trump administration has not considered strategy and decisions during briefings with lawmakers, Reuters reported.

Pelosi said after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi military bases in the US and after the killing of Quds unit commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike in Iraq.

Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that the killing of Suleimani by the Trump administration has endangered US soldiers, diplomats and others, “risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran,” CNBC reports.

Soleimani was assassinated in a targeted U.S. drone strike on 3 January 2020 in Baghdad, which was approved by President Donald Trump on the grounds that Soleimani posed an “imminent threat” to American lives.

