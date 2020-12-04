Construction of the First Wind Farm in Srpska Has Begun

In the area of the municipality of Nevesinje, the construction of the first wind power plant in the Republic of Srpska began today – the wind power plant “Grebak”, in which investors from Germany will invest 130 million KM and which is the largest in BiH.

The beginning of the works was made official by the Minister of Energy and Mining of the Republic of Srpska Petar Đokić, the Mayor of Nevesinje Milenko Avdalović, the Executive Director of the Wind Farm “Grebak” Miralem Čampara, the Member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Ilija Tamindžija and the President of the Municipal Assembly of Nevesinje Momčilo Vukotić.

The wind farm will have a capacity of 6.6 megawatts and produce about 180 gigawatt-hours per year and significantly affect the structure of the total electricity produced in the Republic of Srpska, ie increase the amount of energy obtained from renewable sources.

Đokić pointed out that four years ago, when German investors appeared interested in building a wind farm on this location, he recognized the importance of this project that could enrich the economy of the Republic of Srpska, and that he was insistent that the project begins to be realized.

– With this project, today we confirm the openness of the Republic of Srpska to foreign investments – said Đokić and added that Eric Preisler, as the majority owner in a German company, has already built several wind farms in Germany and other European countries and has extensive experience in building and managing this type. Energy.

Đokić said that there were many obstructions to this project, but that everything was successfully overcome and that the investor and the energy system of the Republic of Srpska will benefit from this project, as well as the municipality of Nevesinje, which has never had such an investment before.

He mentioned that domestic companies will be included in the construction of the “Grebak” wind farm, and a significant number of people will be employed.

The Minister of Energy and Mining of Srpska emphasized that there are plans to build other wind farms in the Republic of Srpska, and the first that can be built in the Wind Park “Hrgud” in the municipality of Berkovići, as well as the Wind Park “Trusina” in the area of ​​Nevesinje.

The- Republic of Srpska is entering a new area of ​​energy development, encouraging the construction of energy facilities that produce green energy using renewable energy sources – said Đokic.

The Mayor of Nevesinje, Milenko Avdalović, thanked the German investors, the Government of Srpska, the relevant ministry, the Electric power industry of the Republic of Srpska and everyone who contributed to the completion of all procedural matters and the beginning of the realization of this large investment project.

– Today, machines are coming to the position of Grepko and Vilenjak, we hope that the wind farm will be completed in two years and that Nevesinje will get the first energy facility from green energy. The municipality of Nevesinje will have around one million marks in the budget from this wind farm on an annual level – said Avdalović.

He added that this project opens up other great opportunities and projects on the Grebak pass.

The Executive Director of the Wind Farm “Grebak”, Miralem Čampara, thanked the Municipality of Nevesinje and the Ministry of Energy and the Government of the Republic of Srpska, who had a great understanding and professional attitude towards investors.

– This is a big project. The wind farm will have an installed capacity of 66 megawatts and will have an annual production of about 180-gigawatt hours. Individually, the turbines are 6.6 megawatts and the most modern ones that are starting to be produced at this moment, and there will be ten of them – said Čampara.

He added that one turbine produces so much energy a year that it can supply about 4,500 households, almost the entire Nevesinje.

– The height of the turbines is 102 meters and the weight is 300 tons of steel, and the propellers have a span of 155 meters. The biggest problem is the transport of these propellers, but the latest technology will be applied – said Čapmara.

He emphasized that the “Grebak” wind farm will be completed in 24 months and will be connected to the Mostar – Nevesinje transmission line.

– This energy goes to market. The Government of the Republic of Srpska has no obligation to subsidize or accept this energy – stated Čampara.

Čampara added that about nine kilometers of access roads will be built.

The “Grebak” wind farm will be connected to the network by the end of 2022.

TST