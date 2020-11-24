Continuation of the “I Love Srpska” Campaign

The Ministry of Family, Youth, and Sports of the Republic of Srpska will continue with the realization of the campaign “I love Srpska”, whose goal is to promote young people who have achieved success in Srpska, where they want to build their future.

– Through videos, which will be broadcast in the media, young volunteers, athletes and students send a message to peers on how they achieved their results and motivate them to work hard, work hard, and do not give up on achieving their goals – it is stated in the statement.

This institution emphasizes that the intention of the campaign is to promote successful and accomplished young people as positive role models with the aim of building a healthy society and to have a long-term impact on improving the public image when it comes to the overall environment in the Republic of Srpska and opportunities for individuals on a professional and private level, building a stable and happy family.

– The “I love Srpska” campaign includes the best among us – those who, with adequate support, will build an even more successful and prosperous Republic.

