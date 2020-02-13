Cooperation Agreement Between Srpska and Vojvodina – Joint Research Teams

An agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Srpska and the Government of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina was signed today in Banja Luka, regulating mutual relations for the implementation of joint projects with the aim of improving higher education and scientific research.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Science and Technology Development, Higher Education and the Information Society of Republic of Srpska, Srđan Rajčević, and the Provincial Secretary for Higher Education and Research of Vojvodina, Zoran Milošević.

The goal of the agreement is to improve higher education and scientific research, especially with a view to their internationalization, digitization and integration with innovative solutions in the economy.

Rajčević said that Srpska and Vojvodina have good cooperation and that this agreement represents a concrete step.

The document also envisages the cooperation of the University of Novi Sad, founded by Vojvodina, with the public universities of Srpska – in Banja Luka and East Sarajevo. Emphasis was placed on the joint participation of research teams of the University of Banja Luka and Novi Sad, which will consist of prominent scientists, associates, and students of partner institutions.

– Cooperation will be reflected in financial support, and we want to take good practice from the Faculty of Technical Sciences in Novi Sad, which is one of the best in the region. This faculty is a leader in the commercialization of knowledge. The aim is, first of all, to focus the Faculty of Electrical Engineering on good practices – emphasized Rajčević.

Milošević said that it is important that the advantages that Vojvodina has, or the good practices it applies, also become the advantages of Srpska.

– The link between higher education and the economy is a common interest. The selection of scientific teams will highlight scientists, professors, students … An invitation has been sent to visit us at the Education Fair and to have 15 students from the Republic of Srpska stay in Kopaonik with students from Novi Sad and Priština – he said.

This agreement is a continuation of good cooperation between AP Vojvodina and the Republic of Srpska. In 2017, the Protocol on Cooperation in the Fields of Infrastructure and Joint Opportunities for the Attraction of Funds from International Funds in the Fields of Economy, Health, Education and Culture was signed.

