Coronavirus: 181 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 650 laboratory samples, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 181 people in the Republic of Srpska.

Those are: 93 males and 88 females, of which 50 are younger, 102 are middle-aged and 29 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 75 people are from Banja Luka, 25 from Gradiška, 12 from Bijeljina, 10 from Laktaši, nine from Čelinac, seven from Foča, five each from Zvornik and Kotor Varoš, four from Bratunac, three each from East New Sarajevo and Novi Grad, two from Berkovići, Vlasenica, Doboj, Mrkonjić Grad, Prijedor and Prnjavor and one each from Višegrad, Kozarska Dubica, Lopar, Ljubinje, Milići, Osmaci, Rudo, Srbac, Trebinje, Čajniče and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are four middle-aged and older men from Prijedor, Doboj, Čelinac, and Bijeljina.

So far, 10,912 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 332 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 7,255 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 87,666 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in Srpska is 242, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 84, and in general hospitals 158.

In RS, 4,373 people are currently under health supervision, and 63,933 people have completed their supervision.

