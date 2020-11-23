Coronavirus in RS: 181 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska and the hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and 407 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 181 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 101 males and 80 females, of whom 25 are younger, 109 middle-aged and 47 older.

According to the place of residence, 90 people are from Banja Luka, 31 from Prnjavor, 10 from Kozarska Dubica and Laktaši, seven from Mrkonjić Grad, five from Bijeljina, Gradiška and Lopare, three from Zvornik and Čelinac, two from Kneževo, Ugljevik and Shipovo. and one person each from Derventa, East New Sarajevo, Kotor Varos, Milic, Ribnik and Srbac.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported to the Republika Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are middle-aged and elderly people, four of whom are from Doboj, three from Banja Luka, two from Zvornik, Bijeljina, and Bileća and one each from Rogatica, Čajniče, Pale, Prijedor, Novi Grad, Kupres, Šipovo, Gradiška, Trebinje, Teslić, Vukosavlje, Šamac, and Stanari.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 13,533 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 126,944 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,195, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 439, and in general hospitals 756.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,572 people are currently under health supervision, and 89,224 people have completed their supervision.

