Coronavirus in Srpska: 102 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 539 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 102 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 55 males and 47 females, of which 16 are younger, 70 are middle-aged and 16 are older.

According to the place of residence, 19 people are from Banja Luka, 16 from Pale, 12 from Zvornik, nine from Prijedor, six from Novi Grad, five from Kozarska Dubica and Teslić, four from Sokolac, three each from Laktaši, Mrkonjić Grad and Ugljevik, two each from East Ilidža, Kneževo, Modriča, Prnjavor and Šipovo and one each from Bijeljina, Vukosavlje, Derventa, Krupa na Uni, Milići, Čelinac and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are older men from Banja Luka.

So far, 10,484 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 324 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 7,037 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 85,938 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 212, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 64, and in general hospitals 148.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,545 people are currently under health supervision, and 63,413 people have completed their supervision.

TST