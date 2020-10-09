Coronavirus in Srpska: 127 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 656 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus was confirmed in 127 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 69 males and 58 females, of which 33 are younger, 75 are middle-aged and 19 are older.

According to the place of residence, 44 people are from Banja Luka, 13 from Pale, eight from Bijeljina, seven from Zvornik, six each from Laktaši and Mrkonjić Grad, five each from Kotor Varos and Prijedor, four from Trebinje, three from Nevesinje, two each from Gradiška, Lopar, Rogatica, Stanari, Teslić, Foča, and Čajniče and one each from Doboj, East New Sarajevo, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Modriča, Novi Grad, Oštra Luka, Petrovac, Prnjavor, Ribnik, Srbac, and Čelinac.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are two women and one elderly man from Kneževo, Prijedor and Banja Luka.

So far, 10,130 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 321 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,850 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 84,326 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 194, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 61, and in general hospitals 133.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,869 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 62,282 people.

