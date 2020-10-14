Coronavirus in Srpska: 141 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj 642 laboratory samples were tested, and the coronavirus was confirmed in 141 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 73 males and 68 females, of whom 43 are younger, 79 middle-aged, and 19 older.

According to the place of residence, 72 people are from Banja Luka, 14 from Pale, 12 from Teslić, seven from Bijeljina and Foča, five from Prijedor, four from Gradiška, three from Doboj and Čajniče, two from Krupa na Uni and Ribnik and one from Višegrad, Derventa, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Kneževo, Kostajnica, Prnjavor, Srbac, Trebinje and Sokolac.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are two women and a middle-aged and older man from Teslić, Banja Luka, and Laktaši.

So far, 10,731 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 328 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 7,195 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 87,035 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 232, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 71, and in general hospitals 161.

In the Republic of Srpska, 4,176 people are currently under health supervision, and 63,747 people have completed their supervision.

