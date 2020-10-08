Coronavirus in Srpska: 155 New Cases Today

According to the Republika Srpska Public Health Institute, Republika Srpska confirmed another 155 cases of coronavirus infection out of 633 laboratory samples tested in the last 24 hours.

It is about 90 males and 65 females, 47 of whom are younger, 94 are middle-aged and 14 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 36 infected people are from Banjaluka, 11 from Prijedor, ten from Gradiška, nine from East New Sarajevo, eight from Zvornik, seven from Bijeljina, six each from Višegrad, East Ilidža, Teslić and Šipovo, five each from Sokolac and Foča, four each from Doboj, Laktaši and Trebinje, two each from Vukosavlje, Derventa, Kozarska Dubica, Lopare, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Nevesinje, Pale and Prnjavor and one each from Bileća, Kneževo, Krupa na Uni, Ljubinje, Petrovo, Srbac, Stanari, Ugljevik, Čelinac and Šamac.

The tests were performed at the Institute, the University Clinical Centre /UCC/ of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and in the hospitals “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj.

183 patients were hospitalized, 59 in the UCC, and 124 in general hospitals.

There are currently 3,800 people under medical supervision, while 62,010 are no longer subjected to it.

So far, 10,003 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and a total of 83,689 people have been tested.

So far, 6,732 people have recovered from coronavirus, and 318 people have died.

Source: SRNA