Coronavirus in Srpska: 242 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča and the hospitals “Sveti Vračevi” in Bijeljina and “Sveti Apostol Luka” in Doboj 716 laboratory samples were tested, and the coronavirus was confirmed in 242 people in the Republic of Srpska.

The epidemiological situation has deteriorated. Two people died, elderly and middle-aged men from Šipovo and Petrovo.

There are 133 males and 109 females, of which 53 are younger, 159 middle-aged, and 30 older.

Banja Luka again has the largest number of infected, 43, followed by Pale, which has 23 new cases of infection.

From East New Sarajevo 20, 19 from East Ilidža, 17 from Zvornik, 15 from Bijeljina, 11 from Laktaši, ten from Trebinje and Šipovo, nine from Prijedor, eight from Nevesinje, seven from Sokolac, five each from Srbac and Čelinac, each four from Kotor Varoš and Foča.

Three infected persons are from Kozarska Dubica and Novi Grad, two each from Bileća, Vlasenica, Gradiška, Derventa, Kneževo, Milići, Mrkonjić Grad, Oštra Luka and Teslić, and one person each from Bratunac, Doboj, East Stari Grad, Lopare, Modriče, Novi Goražde, Ribnik and Rudo.

