Coronavirus in Srpska: 296 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 903 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 296 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 152 males and 144 females, of which 28 are younger, 182 are middle-aged and 86 are older.

According to the place of residence, 118 people are from Banja Luka, 29 from Bijeljina, 18 from Zvornik, 14 from Prijedor, 13 from Laktaši, 12 from Gradiška, 11 from Mrkonjić Grad, 10 each from Kotor Varoš and Srbac, eight from Čelinac, seven from Ugljevik , six each from Kozarska Dubica and Prnjavor, five each from Kneževo and Šipovo, four each from Bratunac, three from Novi Grad, two each from Vlasenica, Doboj, Milići, Oštra Luka, Ribnik and Srebrenica and one each from Derventa, Istočna Ilidža, Pale, Pelagićevi and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are 12 women and 14 men of middle and old age from Banja Luka (eight people), Gradiška (four people), Prijedor (three people), Foča (two people), Rogatica, Ugljevik, Ljubinje, Trebinje, Bijeljina, Teslić, Zvornik, Vlasenica and Šekovići.

So far, 25,456 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 733 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 10,294 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 120,954 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,250, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 432, and in general hospitals 818.

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,563 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 82,508 people.

TST