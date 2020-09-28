Coronavirus in Srpska: 30 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 483 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 30 people in Republic of Srpska.

These are 14 males and 16 females, of whom nine are younger, 15 middle-aged, and six older.

According to the place of residence, 12 people are from Banja Luka, four from Zvornik and Pale, two from East Ilidža, Laktaši and Teslić and one each from Bijeljina, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica and Modriča.

In the last 24 hours, four deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are three men and one middle-aged and an elderly woman from Gradiška (two people), Foča and Doboj.

So far, 9,197 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 302 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,200 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 78,557 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 177, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 54, and in general hospitals 123.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,692 people are currently under health supervision, and 59,424 people have completed their supervision.

