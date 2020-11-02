Coronavirus in Srpska: 323 Persons Test Positive, Five Die

In the past 24 hours, 777 samples were tested for the coronavirus, of which number 323 returned positive results, and five coronavirus-related deaths were reported, reports the Institute of Public Health of Republika Srpska.

Four elderly/middle-aged men and a woman died – two from Banjaluka, and one each from Pale, Istočno Novo Sarajevo and Srbac.

One hundred and eighty men and 142 women tested positive for the coronavirus, of whom 69 are of younger age, 205 are middle-aged and 49 are elderly persons.

One hundred and twenty-six of those infected are from Banjaluka, 56 are from Bijeljina, 27 from Istočna Ilidža, 26 from Zvornik, 15 from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, 12 from Mrkonjić Grad, 10 from Bratunac, eight from Vlasenica, seven from Laktaši and six from Srbac.

Five each are from Kotor Varoš and Čelinac, two each are from Doboj, Ribnik, Teslić, Šekovići and Šipovo, and one each from Derventa, Milići, Pale, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Rudo, Trnovo, Ugljevik, Han Pijesak and Šamac.

So far, 18,751 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and a total of 430 persons who tested positive for the virus died.

So far, 8,459 persons in Republika Srpska recovered from the coronavirus and a total of 105,200 persons were tested for the virus.

A total of 790 persons are hospitalized in Republika Srpska – 308 in the Republika Srpska University Clinical Center and 482 in general hospitals.

At the moment, 11,732 persons are under medical monitoring, and medical monitoring ended for 70,724 persons.

