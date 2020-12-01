Coronavirus in Srpska: 335 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 894 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 335 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 150 males and 185 females, of which 48 are younger, 210 are middle-aged and 77 are older.

According to the place of residence, 118 people are from Banja Luka, 57 from Bijeljina, 20 from Doboj, 12 from Zvornik, 11 from Gradiška, nine from Prnjavor, eight from Istočna Ilidža, Laktaši and Prijedor, seven from Ugljevik, six from Kozarska Dubica and Modriča, five each from Kneževo and Čelinac, four each from Bratunac, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Lopare, Mrkonjić Grad, Teslić, Foča, Šekovići and Šipovo, three each from Kotor Varoš, Ribnik and Sokolac, two each from Vlasenica, Gacko, Novi Grad and Oštra Luka and one each from Jezera, Kostajnica, Pelagićevo, Srbac, Trnovo and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, 20 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 17 men and three women of middle and old age, six of whom are from Banja Luka, three from Doboj, two from Srbac and Laktaši, and one each from Derventa, Mrkonjić Grad, Prnjavor, Modriča, Gradiška, Trebinje, and Višegrad.

So far, 30,287 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,068 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 15,017 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 133,383 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,190, in the University Clinical Center of RS 460, and in general hospitals 730.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,835 people are currently under health supervision, and 94,985 people have completed their supervision.

TST