Coronavirus in Srpska: 349 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1,058 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 349 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 168 males and 181 females, of which 56 are younger, 213 middle-aged, and 80 older.

According to the place of residence, 70 people are from Banja Luka, 51 from Bijeljina, 31 from Trebinje, 17 from Teslić, 12 each from Zvornik, Modriča and Nevesinje, 11 from Prnjavor, 10 from Derventa, eight each from Višegrad, Doboj, Laktaši and Šamac, six each from Gradiška, Prijedor, Srbac and Han Pijesak, five each from Gacko and Mrkonjić Grad, four each from Bratunac, Kozarska Dubica, Kotor Varoš, Sokolac, Ugljevik, Foča and Šipovo, three each from Novi Grad, Pale and Ribnik, each two from Berković, Brod, Vlasenica, Lopare, Milići, Osmaci and Rudo and one each from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kostajnica, Novi Goražde, Čajniče, Čelinac and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska reported 21 deaths in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. These are 12 males and nine females of older age, two of whom are from Bijeljina, Doboj and Banja Luka and one each from Šamac, Modriča, Rudo, Gradiska, Kozarska Dubica, Prijedor, Ugljevik, Lopar, Gacko, Nevesinje, Prnjavor, Srbac, Zvornik, Laktaši, and Čelinac.

So far, 30,636 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 1,089 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 15,563 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 134,424 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,134, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 436, and in general hospitals 698.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,107 people are currently under health supervision, and 95,638 people have completed their supervision.

