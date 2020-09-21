Coronavirus in Srpska: 35 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 357 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 35 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 17 males and 18 females, of which seven are younger, 21 are middle-aged and seven are older.

According to the place of residence, seven people are from Banja Luka, four from Bijeljina and Čelinac, three from Zvornik, Teslić and Sokolac, two from Kneževo, Pale and Ugljevik and one each from East Stari Grad, Laktaši, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad and Prnjavor.

So far, 8,771 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 292 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,681 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 75,158 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 185, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 59, and in general hospitals 126.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,396 people are currently under health supervision, and 55,986 people have completed their supervision.

