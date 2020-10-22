Coronavirus in Srpska: 357 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj tested 963 laboratory samples, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 387 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 196 males and 191 females, of which 92 are younger, 253 middle-aged, and 42 older.

According to the place of residence, 127 people are from Banja Luka, 48 from Pale, 35 from Bijeljina, 21 from Trebinje, 16 from Zvornik, 15 from Teslić, 12 from Gradiška and Foča, 11 from Laktaši, 10 from Sokolac, nine from Doboj and Srbac, eight from Bileća, five each from Kozarska Dubica, Lopare and Nevesinje, four each from Prijedor and Čelinac, three each from Ribnik, Milići and Novi Grad, two each from East Ilidža, Berkovići, Kneževo, Kotor Varoš and Novi Goražde and one each one from Bratunac, Brod, Vlasenica, East New Sarajevo, Krupa na Uni, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Petrovo, Prnjavor, Rogatica, Ugljevik and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are three middle-aged and older men from Doboj, Banja Luka, and Gradiška.

So far, 12,712 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 348 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 7,631 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 92,826 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 354, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 125, and in general hospitals 229.

In the Republic of Srpska, 6,340 people are currently under health supervision, and 65,649 people have completed their supervision.

TST