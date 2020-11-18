Coronavirus in Srpska: 365 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj tested 1005 laboratory samples, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 365 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 181 males and 184 females, of which 54 are younger, 223 middle-aged, and 88 older.

According to the place of residence, 102 people are from Banja Luka, 59 from Bijeljina, 34 from Doboj, 23 from Gradiška, 21 from Zvornik, 11 from Modriča, eight from Pale, Prijedor and Trebinje, seven from Prnjavor, Teslić and Šamac, six each from Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica and Nevesinje, four each from Bratunac, East New Sarajevo, Mrkonjić Grad and Šipovo, three each from Bileća, East Ilidža, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši and Čajniče, two each from Vlasenica, Derventa, Lopare, Novo Goražde, Petrovo, Rudo, Stanari and Foča and one each from Berkovići, Oštra Luka, Sokolac, Srbac and Ugljevik.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are nine women and 17 men, six of whom are from Banja Luka, three from Pale, two from Zvornik and Srbac and one each from Doboj, Teslić, Bijeljina, East New Sarajevo, Rogatica, Prijedor, Prnjavor, Modriča, Ugljevik, Brod and Šipovo.

So far, 26,183 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 775 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 11,002 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 122,974 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,215, in the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska 445, and in general hospitals 770.

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,486 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 84,321 people.

TST