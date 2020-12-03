Coronavirus in Srpska: 366 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 1003 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 366 people.

These are 184 males and 182 females, of which 56 are younger, 225 are middle-aged and 85 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 101 people are from Banja Luka, 42 from Bijeljina, 25 from Zvornik, 16 people from Prijedor, 12 from Trebinje, 11 each from Višegrad, Laktaši and Nevesinje, ten people each from Doboj and Ugljevik, nine from Prnjavor, eight from Kozarska Dubica, seven from Srebrenica, six each from Bileća, Kneževo and Rogatica, five each from Bratunac, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad and Čelinac, four each from Gradiška, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kalinovik, Novi Grad and Šamac, three each from Derventa, Istočna Ilidža, Modriča, Šekovići and Šipovo, two each from Brod, Kotor Varoš, Lopare, Oštra Luka, Teslić and Foča and one person each from Istočni Stari Grad, Novo Goražde, Pale, Petrovo, Sokolac, Stanari, Trnovo and Čajniče.

In the last 24 hours, 19 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 12 males and seven females, older, middle, and one younger (male 27 years), of which five are from Banja Luka, two from Laktaši, Mrkonjić Grad, Teslić and Bijeljina and one each from Nevesinje, Oštre Luka, Foča, Modriča, Derveta and Srebrenica.

So far, 31,002 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in RS, and a total of 1,108 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 16,245 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 135,421 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,124, in the University Clinical Center of RS 417, and in general hospitals 707.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,199 people are currently under health supervision, and 97,882 people have completed their supervision.

