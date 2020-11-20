Coronavirus in Srpska: 374 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 984 laboratory samples were tested, and a new corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 374 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 192 males and 182 females, of which 40 are younger, 235 are middle-aged and 99 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 73 people are from Banja Luka, 46 from Bijeljina, 32 from Trebinje, 28 from Zvornik, 18 from Doboj, 13 people from Višegrad and Lopare, 11 from Kozarska Dubica, 10 from Modriča, nine from Bileća, Laktaši and Prijedor, eight people each from Kotor Varoš and Šekovići, seven each from Kneževo, Ugljevik and Foča, six each from Gradiška, Rogatica and Teslić, five from Šamac, four each from Derventa and Prnjavor, three each from East Ilidža, East Novi Sarajevo, Milići, Pale and Srbac, two each from Berkovići, Vlasenica, Ljubinje, Mrkonjić Grad, Novi Grad and Sokolac and one person each from Gacko, Kalinovik, Novi Goražde, Ribnik, Rudo, Srebrenica, Čelinac and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska has reported 25 deaths in which the presence of a new corona virus has been confirmed. These are 12 females and 16 males, middle-aged and older, of which six are from Banja Luka, three from Bijeljina and Prnjavor, two from Gradiška and Pale, and one each from Vlasenica, Prijedor, Milić, Doboj, Modriča, Gacko, Istočne Ilidže, Nevesinje and Istočni Novo Sarajevo.

So far, 26,941 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 827 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 12,306 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 124,909 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,155, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 428, and in general hospitals 727.

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,269 people are currently under health supervision, and 86,303 people have completed their supervision.

TST