Coronavirus in Srpska – 38 new cases today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the past 24 hours the new coronavirus was confirmed in 38 people in the Republic of Srpska.

527 laboratory samples were tested.

Out of 38 newly confirmed cases, 19 are male and 19 are female. When it comes to their age, 13 are younger, 20 middle-aged and five are older.

According to the place of residence, 11 people are from Čelinac, five from Banjaluka, four from Bijeljina, three each from Derventa and Laktaši, two each from Istočna Ilidža and Šamac and one each from Bratunac, Doboj, Zvornik, Modriča, Mrkonjić Grad, Ugljevik and Šipovo.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported to the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of the coronavirus was confirmed.

TST