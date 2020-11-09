Coronavirus in Srpska: 383 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 902 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 383 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 203 males and 180 females, of which 49 are younger, 266 middle-aged, and 68 older.

According to the place of residence, 97 people are from Banja Luka, 64 from Bijeljina, 57 from Trebinje, 30 from Nevesinje, 27 from Zvornik, 15 from Srbac, 14 from Bileća, 12 from Mrkonjić Grad, 11 from Prijedor, nine from Ugljevik, eight from Laktaši , seven from Kneževo, five from Šipovo, four each from Prnjavor and Čelinac, three each from Bratunac, Gradiška, Kotor Varoš and Han Pijesak, two from Vlasenica and one each from Doboj, Kozarska Dubica, Novi Grad, Ribnik and Teslić.

In the last 24 hours, 19 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are 12 men and seven women, middle-aged and older, from Banja Luka (four people), Modriča (two people), Bileća, East New Sarajevo, Prnjavor, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik, Kotor Varoš, Kneževo, Ugljevik, Bijeljina, Sokolac, Šamac, Doboj and Teslic.

So far, 22,637 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 560 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 9,031 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 113,174 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,202, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 463, and in general hospitals 739.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,683 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision has been completed for 76,048 people.

