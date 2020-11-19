Coronavirus in Srpska: 384 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 997 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 384 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 218 males and 166 females, of which 38 are younger, 237 are middle-aged and 109 are older.

According to the place of residence, 98 people are from Banja Luka, 48 from Trebinje, 32 from Bijeljina, 21 from Doboj, 18 from Teslić, 17 from Laktaši, 15 from Prnjavor, 12 from Kotor Varoš, 11 from Mrkonjić Grad, 10 from Bileća, nine from Zvornik , eight from Modriča, six each from Gradiška, Derventa, Lopare, Sokolac, Foča and Šeković, five each from Ljubinje and Prijedor, four from Brod and Ribnik, three each from Bratunac, Novi Goražde, Srebrenica and Čelinec, two each from Rudo , Ugljevik, Šamac and Šipovo and one each from Višegrad, Vukosavlje, Gacko, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Krupa na Uni, Milići, Nevesinje, Novi Grad, Pale and Srbac.

In the last 24 hours, 27 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 11 females and 16 males, middle-aged and elderly, five of whom are from Banja Luka, four from Trebinje, two each from Prijedor and Zvornik, and one each from Kozarska Dubica, Gacko, Doboj, Bijeljina, Ribnik, Gradiška, Kotor Varoš, Prnjavor, Laktaši, Čajniče, Brod, Petrov, Višegrad, and Bileća.

So far, 26,567 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 802 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 11,474 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 123,943 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,202, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 439, and in general hospitals 763.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,844 people are currently under health supervision, and 85,558 people have completed their supervision.

