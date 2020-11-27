Coronavirus in Srpska: 388 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 938 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 388 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 205 males and 183 females, of which 59 are younger, 224 middle-aged and 105 older.

According to the place of residence, 94 persons are from Banja Luka, 64 from Bijeljina, 21 from Višegrad, 19 from Zvornik, 17 from Doboj, 11 from Laktaši, 10 from Gradiška, nine each from Prijedor and Teslić, eight each from Kozarska Dubica and Ugljevik, seven from Modriča and Šipovo, six each from Bileća, Brod, Lopare, Prnjavor, Ribnik and Čelinac, five each from Istočna Ilidža, Istočni Novi Sarajevo, Kostajnica and Šamac, four each from Gacko, Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad, Stanari, Trebinje and Foča, three each from Donji Žabar, Kalinovik, Rudo and Šekovići, two each from Bratunac and Derventa and one each from Vlasenica, Kneževo, Ljubinje, Milići, Novi Goražde, Pale, Petrovac and Čajniče.

In the last 24 hours, the Institute for Public Health of the Republic of Srpska has reported 25 deaths in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are 17 men and eight women of middle and old age, five of whom are from Banja Luka, three from Kotor Varoš and Prnjavor, two from Kozarska Dubica, Bijeljina, and Bratunac and one person from Stanari, Rogatica, Bileca, Trebinje, Šamca, Doboj, Gradiška, and Mrkonjić Grad.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 14,112 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 130,941 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,189, in the University Clinical Center of RS 439, and in general hospitals 750.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,117 people are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 92,075 people.

