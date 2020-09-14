Coronavirus in Srpska: 39 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska and the Hospital Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina tested 586 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 39 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 15 males and 24 females, of which 12 are younger, 21 middle-aged and six older.

According to the place of residence, seven people are from Zvornik, five from Brod, Modriča and Pale, three people from Banja Luka, two from Derventa and Čelinac and one person from Bijeljina, Bratunac, Višegrad, Doboj, East Ilidža, East Stari Grad, East New Sarajevo, Ribnik, Teslić and Šamac.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. They are a middle-aged woman from Mrkonjić Grad, an older man from Šipovo and an older man from Doboj.

So far, 8,283 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 277 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In RS, a total of 5,290 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 71,391 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 207, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 62, and in general hospitals 145.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,032 people are currently under health supervision, and 54,580 people have completed their supervision.

