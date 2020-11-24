Coronavirus in Srpska: 412 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in Bijeljina and Sv. apostle Luka in Doboj and 1073 laboratory samples were tested, and the new corona virus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 412 people in Republic of Srpska.

These are 216 males and 196 females, of which 61 are younger, 252 are middle-aged and 99 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 80 people are from Banja Luka, 72 from Bijeljina, 46 from Zvornik, 36 from Doboj, 18 from Gradiška, 15 from Prnjavor, 13 from Višegrad, 11 from Modriča, 10 from Prijedor, nine from Teslić, eight from Kneževo and Šekovići, seven each from Derventa and Laktaši, six each from Bratunac, Milići and Šipovo, five each from Kotor Varoš, Ribnik and Šamac, four from Gacko, three each from East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Lopare, Sokolac, Ugljevik, Foča and Čelinac, two each from Kozarska Dubica, Novi Grad and Srbac, and one each from Vlasenica, Vukosavlje, Jezera, Mrkonjić Grad, Novo Goražde, Oštra Luka, Pale and Srebrenica.

In the last 24 hours, 27 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are middle-aged and elderly people, five of whom are from Banja Luka, two from Bijeljina, Teslić, Laktaši, Prnjavor, East Ilidža and Doboj and one each from Petrovo, Nevesinje, Bileća, Prijedor, Kostajnica, Vlasenica, East New Sarajevo, Sokolac and Šamac).

So far, 28,138 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 913 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 13,761 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 127,984 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,212, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 431, and in general hospitals 781.

In the Republic of Srpska, 12,067 people are currently under health supervision, and 90,515 people have completed their supervision.

