Coronavirus in Srpska: 423 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj and 1024 laboratory samples were tested, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 423 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 228 males and 195 females, of which 50 are younger, 280 are middle-aged and 93 are elderly.

According to the place of residence, 101 people are from Banja Luka, 54 from Bijeljina, 36 from Trebinje, 19 from Zvornik, 13 each from Laktaši, Doboj and Teslić, 12 from Modriča, 10 each from Gradiška, Kneževo, Prnjavor and Han Pijesak, nine each from Prijedor, Foča and Šamac, six each from Višegrad, Derventa, Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad and Ugljevik, five each from Pale, Srebrenica and Šipovo, four each from Bratunac, Brod, Kozarska Dubica, Lopare, Ljubinje and Srbac, three each from Bileća and Čelinac, two each from Vlasenica, East Ilidža, East New Sarajevo, Novi Grad and Rogatica and one each from East Drvar, Kalinovik, Krupa na Uni, Milići, Novo Goražde, Rudo, Sokolac, Stanaro, Čajniče and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska reported 21 deaths in which the presence of a new coronavirus was confirmed. These are 20 men and nine women of middle and old age, three of whom are from Banja Luka and Bijeljina, two from Prijedor and one each from Višegrad, Rogatica, Kalinovik, Derventa, Čajnice, East Ilidza, Pale, Bratunac, Ribnik, Srbac, Petrovo, Prnjavor, and Vukosavnja.

So far, 28,978 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Republika Srpska, and a total of 962 people have died.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 13,856 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 130,014 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,176, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 439, and in general hospitals 737.

In the Republic of Srpska, 13,270 people are currently under health supervision, and 91,474 people have completed their supervision.

TST