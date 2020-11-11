Coronavirus in Srpska: 443 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj, 1158 laboratory samples were tested, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 443 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 224 males and 219 females, of which 53 are younger, 287 middle-aged, and 103 older.

According to the place of residence, 79 from Trebinje, 75 from Banja Luka, 35 from Zvornik, 33 from Bijeljina, 22 from Doboj, 17 from Pale, 16 from Gradiška, 13 each from Bileća, Istočna Ilidža and Teslić, 12 each from Kotor Vroš, Modriča and Šamac, nine from Nevesinje, eight from Laktaši and Šipovo, seven each from Derventa, Mrkonjić Grad, Ribnik and Foča, five from Kozarska Dubica, four each from Milići, Ugljevik and Čelinac, three each from Lopar and Čajniče, two each from Berkoviči, Prnjavor and Trnovo and one each from Višegrad, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kneževo, Ljubinje, Petrovac, Petrovo, Sokolac, Srbac and Šekovići.

In the last 24 hours, 37 deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are 24 men and 13 women, middle-aged and elderly, from Banja Luka and Prijedor (nine people each), Bijeljina (three people), Nevesinje, Trebinje and Šipovo (two people each), from Gradiška, Kalinovik, Bileća, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Kotor Varos, Čelinac, Zvornik, Šamac, Novi Grad and Višegrad.

So far, 23,555 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 613 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 9,380 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 115,535 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,228, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 457, and in general hospitals 771

In the Republic of Srpska, 14,411 people are currently under health supervision, and 78,298 people have completed their supervision.

