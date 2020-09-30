Coronavirus in Srpska: 51 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 544 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 51 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 28 males and 23 females, of which 16 are younger, 26 are middle-aged and nine are older.

According to the place of residence, 10 people are from Banja Luka, nine from Gradiška, five from Bijeljina, Višegrad and Teslić, four from Foča, two from Zvornik and one each from Berković, Bratunac, Derventa, Kneževo, Kozarska Dubica, Ljubinje, Modriča, Nevesinje , Novi Grad, Novi Goražde and Trebinje.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths have been reported to the Republic of Srpska Institute of Public Health, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed. These are older women from Trebinje and Banja Luka.

So far, 9,318 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 309 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 6,295 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 79,612 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 168, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 54, and in general hospitals 114.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,249 people are currently under health supervision, and 60,478 people have completed their supervision.

