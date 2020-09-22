Coronavirus in Srpska: 51 New Cases Today

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostle Luke in Doboj tested 446 laboratory samples, and a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 51 people in the Republic of Srpska.

These are 31 males and 20 females, of which 12 are younger, 32 middle-aged, and seven are older.

According to the place of residence, eight people are from Banja Luka, five from Prijedor and Foča, four from Bijeljina, three from Gacko, Gradiška, Doboj, Zvornik, Novo Goražde, Prnjavor and Čelinac, two from Višegrad and Laktaši and one each one person is from Brod, Kotor Varoš, Mrkonjić Grad and Pale.

So far, 8,822 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Srpska, and a total of 292 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 5,739 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 75,591 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 170, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 54, and in general hospitals 116.

In the Republic of Srpska, 3,451 rooms are currently under health supervision, and the supervision was completed for 54,692 people.

TST