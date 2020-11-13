Coronavirus in Srpska: 511 New Cases

Since the last report on the epidemiological situation in the Republic of Srpska, in the last 24 hours, at the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska, the University Hospital in Foča, and the hospitals of Sv. Vračevi in ​​Bijeljina and Sv. Apostol Luka in Doboj tested 1286 laboratory samples, and the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was confirmed in 511 people in the Srpska.

These are 279 males and 232 females, of which 66 are younger, 314 are middle-aged and 131 are older.

According to the place of residence, 121 people are from Banja Luka, 71 from Bijeljina, 54 from Trebinje, 22 people are from Prnjavor, 21 from Zvornik, 20 from Pale, 19 from Istočno Novo Sarajevo, 17 people each from Laktaši and Sokolac, 13 from Foca, 12 each from Istočna Ilidža and Modriča, 11 each from Višegrad and Teslić, ten from Nevesinje, nine from Čelinac, eight from Ugljevik, seven from Bileća, six from Ljubinje, five each from Bratunac and Šamac, four each from Doboj, Prijedor and Čajniče, three each from Mrkonjić Grad and Ribnik, two each from Gacko, Gradiška, Derventa, Kneževo, Milići, Novi Goražde, Šekovići and Šipovo and one each from Brod, Vlasenica, Kozarska Dubica, Osmaci, Petrovo and Srbac.

In the last 24 hours, 26 deaths have been reported to the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska, in which the presence of a new coronavirus has been confirmed.

These are five females and 21 males, of which seven are from Banja Luka, three from Bijeljina, two each from Trebinje, Pale, Ugljevik and Mrkonjić Grad and one each from Gacko, Istočno Novo Sarajevo, Derventa, Modriča, Šamac, Teslić, Gradiška and Sokolac.

So far, 24,582 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in RS, and a total of 665 people have died in whom a test for the new coronavirus has been confirmed.

In the Republic of Srpska, a total of 9,842 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and a total of 118,107 people have been tested.

The total number of hospitalized in the Republic of Srpska is 1,243, in the University Clinical Center of Republic of Srpska 445, and in general hospitals 798.

In RS, 14,547 people are currently under health supervision, and 80,757 people have completed their supervision.

TST